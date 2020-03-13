UFC Brasilia Weigh-in Results: Kevin Lee Came Over Weight By 2.5 Pounds

Kevin Lee Misses Weight At UFC Brasilia Weigh-Ins.

UFC will return to business tomorrow night Saturday with UFC Brasilia fight card from inside Ginasio Nilson Nelson with no spectators in the arena due to coronavirus threat.

Earlier today, the promotion held the weigh-ins for UFC UFC on ESPN+ 28 fight card from the UFC host hotel in Brasilia, and the event was closed to the public.

In the main event, former interim title challenger Kevin Lee and Brazil’s Charles Oliveira will clash in a lightweight bout. Lee hit the scale 2.5 pounds over the lightweight limit came in at 158.5 pounds (one pound allowance in non-title fights). Initially, Lee didn’t make to weigh-in event on time but later stepped in on the official scale. Moreover, doctors didn’t allow him an extra one hour to shed some pounds. This is the second time Lee failed to make 155 in his UFC career.

However, the CABMMA cleared him to fight. Negotiations are currently underway with the Charles team to settle the fine for miss weight. It’s still to be seen what penalty Lee will get if the fight continues to go down tomorrow.

UPDATE: Lee is fined 20% of his fight purse as per officials.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, a former two-division title challenger Demian Maia will meet Gilbert Burns in a welterweight fight.

Face-off:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee (158.5) vs. Charles Oliveira (156) – Lee missed weight

Lee missed weight Welterweight: Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns (170.5)

Lightweight: Renato Moicano (155.5) vs. Damir Hadzovic (155)

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. John Makdessi (155)

Preliminary card (ESPN, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)

Maryna Moroz (126) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs. Bea Malecki (136)

