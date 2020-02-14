Jorge Masvidal Clowns Kamaru Usman’s Pad Work, Says It Is Worse Than Stephen A. Smith

Jorge Masvidal Rips Kamaru Usman For Recent Training Video

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are not even officially slated to fight yet. Nevertheless, the two will not seem to stop throwing shots at each other, and this continued recently.

Masvidal has been looking to follow up on a massive 2019, with a big performance in 2020. After soaring in popularity, and capturing the BMF belt, there have been questions as to what his next move will be. These questions seemed to be answered, when it was revealed that the UFC wanted to book him against Kamaru Usman, for the welterweight title.

From the moment this was revealed, Usman and Masvidal have essentially gone back and forth nonstop. Despite the fact that the bout is not officially done, the two simply do not like each other. Moreover, the fight would not take place until the summer, but yet they still almost came to blows doing media for the Super Bowl.

This trend of trash talking continued again recently, as Masvidal took aim at Usman on Twitter. He shared a video of the welterweight champ hitting some focus mitts, and was quite critical of the way things looked. In fact, he even went as far as to apologize to Stephen A. Smith, implying that Kamaru was worse than the recent footage that emerged of the ESPN talking head.

I want to apologize to @stephenasmith on behalf of the mma community. They had something to say about you but wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/TT38TRSI9C — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 12, 2020

This was quite a funny burn from Masvidal. However, to be fair, Usman proved in his last fight, that he has some pretty good hands. On top of that, Stephen A. Smith’s pad work was simply just terrible.

Who are you picking when Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal finally square off?