Luke Rockhold: Chris Weidman’s ‘Feminine Shins’ Are To Blame For Leg Break

It is no secret that Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman are not exactly close friends. So it is equally unsurprising that Luke was not exactly sympathetic to the broken leg that Chris suffered at UFC 261.

At this point, it is pretty much impossible for Rockhold to have missed the video of Weidman breaking his leg. This insane and ironic injury occurred when he was squaring up against Uriah Hall at UFC 261, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The first strike thrown in the fight was a hard leg kick from the former champ. This was checked by Hall, which led to a broken tibia and fibula for Weidman, eerily similar to the injury that Anderson Silva suffered when rematching Chris in 2013.

Luke Rockhold Wishes Chris Weidman Well

It is safe to say that essentially everyone who saw Chris Weidman’s leg break was mortified at the brutal injury. However Luke Rockhold seems to have an interesting explanation for why this gnarly leg break occurred in the first place.

Speaking in a recent interview, Luke was asked about the injury, and wished Chris a speedy recovery. Then he bizarrely made a remark about why the break occurred, and also said that he broke his own leg in a fight at one point too, but fought through it.

“I wish him all the best. That’s a tough one. I don’t know what it’s like to have those little feminine shins, you know. I don’t know. Because I broke mine the first kick of the fight, but somehow it didn’t break, just stood strong,” Rockhold said.

Over the years, Luke Rockhold has said a wide array of strange things, but this has to be among the most bizarre. Not only does what he say not make much sense, but it is also extremely insensitive to the brutality of the leg injury that Chris Weidman has suffered.

In any case, Luke still plans on returning to the Octagon at some point later this year. Hopefully he does not have to fight through another broken leg that did not break, because that sounds hard to deal with.