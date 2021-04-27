Chris Weidman Sets The Record Straight On Supposedly Celebrating Anderson Silva’s Leg Break

Over the weekend Chris Weidman suffered a leg break that was eerily similar to the one that he gave to Anderson Silva in their rematch. Now he addresses the critics who say that he deserves what happened because of the way he celebrated Anderson’s injury.

When they faced off for the second time, in 2013, Weidman was looking to prove that him beating Silva the first time was not a fluke. Unfortunately he would not get the clean victory he desired, as Anderson would break his tibia and fibula in the second round, after Chris checked a leg kick.

In a morbid twist of fate, the All-American would suffer what was practically the same injury, in his UFC 261 rematch with Uriah Hall. With the first strike of the bout, Chris threw a leg kick that Hall checked, leading to a broken tibia and fibula of his own.

Chris Weidman Sets The Record Straight

Following this brutal injury, there was a lot of talk from some mouth breathing fans that Chris Weidman deserved what happened to him. Their reasoning for this, is because when Silva’s leg got broken, Chris celebrated the victory.

However this is not exactly the case, and Chris took some time to set the record straight with a post to Twitter. Here he retweeted a photo that seemed to have been forgotten, of him being with Anderson after the injury happened with a ton of concern written on his face, while he explained that he only celebrated until he realized the severity of the injury.

“Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson’s leg snapped is entirely wrong. I didn’t know his leg snapped. I just thought I checked (the) leg kick good, and he went down in pain, which often happens in sparring. Painful for a short time but gets better quickly-kind of like a body shot,” Weidman explained. “After circling the octagon, I realized that he was in severe pain by his yelling and immediately went and checked on him and tried to console him. That’s when I noticed him holding his leg in place. There was no happiness on my behalf from that point on. I then went and pushed security out of the way so his coaches could get into the octagon and he could have some familiar faces next to go during that horrific event.”

The fact of the matter is both Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva have suffered unbearably horrible injuries. That said, the fact that Anderson showed sympathy to Chris after UFC 261 seems to imply that there is no ill will felt towards his former opponent.