Luke Rockhold Apparently Front Kicked A Homeless Lady For ‘Trying To Infect’ Him

Luke Rockhold Tells Wild Story Of Altercation With An Apparent Homeless Woman

Luke Rockhold is in the process of figuring out a fight for his UFC return. However he apparently got some action a little early, only this time it came from a crazy lady in the streets.

Rockhold has not competed in the UFC since July of last year, when he took on Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Following that defeat, as well as a few others at middleweight, he was uncertain if he would compete again. However he has recently began walking back those comments, considering a return to the Octagon.

Before he even had a comeback fight booked, Luke Rockhold apparently got some fight experience on the streets. Speaking to Submission Radio, the former middleweight champ told a wild story, involving a woman who appeared homeless. The story winds up taking some turns that lead to Luke having to defend himself against this stranger.

“She was on the bus stop bench, and she looked bad,” Rockhold said. “Like, homeless, something along those lines. And she looked like, probably meth or something and just nasty, nasty look, lot of crap all over her, maybe some blood or something I saw. She was super out of it, glanced up at me like real quick, looked down. I didn’t think anything of it, and I just kind of just stayed on my path on the edge on the sidewalk and I started walking. As I got closer, she popped up out of nowhere, and ran at me like some zombie or something. It was wild. “It was the last thing I expected. I was just walking, minding my own business with my dog, and this chick just runs at me within 15 feet or something. She just jumped and started to run at me like ‘arghhh’ and she started hocking a loogie like she was gonna spit on me. Like, it was like a full just like trying to scare me or infect me kind of thing. I don’t know what she was on, but it didn’t look like anything I wanted to be around.”

Luke explained that when this woman charged him, it took him by complete surprise. So he did what any normal cage fighter would do, and defended himself with a nice teep kick to the random woman.

“It happened so quick, so instinctually,” Rockhold explained. “The thing just ran at me and was hocking this loogie, and I was like, ‘what the f–k?’ And I didn’t know what to do. As it got close to me I just reared up with just a vicious front kick, and just launched that thing in the air and just like instinctually. And the thing just went up, landed on the ground and literally like started quivering like a vampire frying in the sun or something.”

Rockhold concludes this crazy story, by explaining that managed to catch her with the kick as she was preparing to spit on him. The spit landed on her body as she was laying on the ground writhing. He wanted to record it but didn’t have his phone, so he just walked away.

This is a wild situation that Luke Rockhold found himself in, out on the mean streets of Santa Monica. It is good to see he was safe, and managed to get away unharmed. One can only imagine what this woman was trying to do to him.