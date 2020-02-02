Logan Paul vs Antonio Brown, Jake Paul vs KSI, & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Hiatus Helps for Good Rumors With the Paul Brothers

There was zero UFC last night, bro. Usually, when that happens, the MMA community gets pretty creative in regards to how they want to spend their time. Whether it’s on Twitter, Xbox, or Youtube, fans still seek out mixed martial arts. Just in another form. While we wait patiently for the next set of 4oz gloves to crack an opponent and put them to sleep, let’s get to some rumors involving those pesky Paul brothers.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Both Logan and Jake Paul have made their splash into the professional world of boxing. Backed by DAZN, the cards that they’ve headlined have done incredible financially.

have made their splash into the professional world of boxing. Backed by DAZN, the cards that they’ve headlined have done incredible financially. And who loves money? Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown , who’s nickname is literally “About Billions.” So it makes sense that the pair of he and Logan Paul are close to fighting each other.

, who’s nickname is literally “About Billions.” So it makes sense that the pair of he and Logan Paul are Add Eddie Hearn to the mix and well, we’re hearing that this fight isn’t farfetched. In fact, an insider who will remain anonymous relayed to us that the fight is being worked on as we speak.

to the mix and well, we’re hearing that this fight isn’t farfetched. In fact, an that the fight is being worked on as we speak. For Jake Paul, he’s hoping to land on the same “super card” as his brother. And, he would attempt to get revenge by taking on KSI, who beat Logan on a massive sold-out card.

as his brother. And, he would attempt by taking on KSI, who beat Logan on a massive sold-out card. With Hearn behind the scenes, expect a full card with elite boxing talent included. And, don’t be surprised if it’s all put together by April or May.

