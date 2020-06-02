Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be getting a COVID-19 test done anytime soon. If reports are correct, Khabib allegedly refused the test in order to give his full and undivided attention to aid his father. As of now, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in critical condition due to experiencing heart problems reportedly brought on by COVID-19. Consequently, Khabib declined being tested so that physicians can direct their full attention to his father.

Recently, it was reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a medically-induced coma for days after having heart surgery. The surgery was due to Abdulmanap’s experience with flu-like symptoms.

He developed pneumonia and flu symptoms in his native land of Dagestan. His health worsened which led to him experiencing a stroke earlier this month. Now, the latest reports are that Abdulmanap is in a coma and under 24-hour surveillance.

Khabib Reportedly Refusing Covid-19 Test So Nurses Can Help his Father

RT Sport reported that Khabib has been by his father’s side. Furthermore, they’ve reported that while nurses offered Khabib a COVID-19 test, he refused to take it. Allegedly, his reason for his decision was due to wanting the full attention of the nurses on his father.

It’s truly been a tough time for the Nurmagomedov family as of lately. Last month, Khabib confirmed that over 20 of his family members have been affected by the virus. He also spoke about his fathers condition in more depth in an interview with ESPN.

“THERE IS A LOT WRITTEN ON THE INTERNET ABOUT MY FATHER,” NURMAGOMEDOV SAID (TRANSLATION VIA ESPN). “MY FATHER, RIGHT NOW, IS LOCATED IN A HOSPITAL. HE IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS A RESULT OF THIS VIRUS. IT IMPACTED HIS HEART, BECAUSE LAST YEAR HE HAD A SURGERY THERE AND RIGHT NOW, THEY DID ANOTHER SURGERY. “HE IS IN A VERY DIFFICULT SITUATION, VERY DIFFICULT. WE ARE ASKING ALLAH THAT HE RETURNS HIM TO US.”

Well Wishes for the Nurmagomedovs

Hopefully, the Nurmagomedov family is able to bounce back from these horrible circumstances. Khabib’s father is a staple and a legend in the MMA community. Hopefully, he is able to revert back to good health as soon as possible.