Conor McGregor Tweets And Deletes Disgusting Comment About Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Dead Father

Over the years, Conor McGregor has been known to tweet and delete some pretty harsh words. However he took that to a whole new level, after making remarks about his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father.

When Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away after a hard fought battle with COVID-19, McGregor was initially respectful to his rival, putting aside their bad blood for a moment. However, like all good things this too must come to an end.

Posting to Twitter, Conor made a pretty nasty remark about Khabib’s dad, in response to some comments that the Dagestani made after the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While Conor deleted this tweet, plenty of screenshots were snapped, serving as evidence of the disparaging comments.

“Covid is good and father is evil,” McGregor wrote, in reference to a tweet from Khabib that read “Good always defeats evil. Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year”

Conor McGregor Is Trending Downward

The last several weeks have seen a serious decline in the popularity of Conor McGregor. Between the way he is handling the loss to Dustin Poirier, and the years of antics catching up, it appears that people who were fans of his, and even used him as a catalyst to get into the sport of MMA, are now falling off of the bandwagon due to his behavior.

On the other hand, there is a portion of the fan base who looks at these types of things is just him being a master of promotion. These people feel like he is just looking to sell his next fight, and get people to tune in whenever he competes, and to that end he is successful.

Promotion or not, there are certain lines that should not be crossed, and Conor McGregor seems to constantly be crossing them. Between bringing in people’s wives, and bringing up dead parents, his trash talk has gone from being witty and clever, to dark and disturbing.