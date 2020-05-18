Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Still In Serious Condition, ‘Can’t Talk Or Move’

Senior Nurmagomedov Still Not In The Clear

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov remains in serious condition as he deals with heart problems reportedly brought on by COVID-19.

It was recently reported that the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in a medically-induced coma for days after undergoing heart surgery. There was some good news soon after as it was revealed that he had awakened and was in serious but stable condition.

However, that remains the case as Nurmagomedov is still unable to speak or move according to a Russian source.

“His condition is still serious,” a source told TASS (via RT). “There is serious lung damage, he cannot talk or move. He also had a stroke and bypass surgery was carried out.”

The 57-year-old first became sick in April when he developed pneumonia and flu symptoms in his native Dagestan. His condition worsened resulting in him suffering a stroke earlier this month. He is currently being treated in a military hospital in Moscow.

Although many outlets have reported that the problems were brought on by COVID-19, family friend Ramazan Rabadanov recently stated that wasn’t the case.

“Doctors haven’t reported coronavirus, they say it’s bilateral pneumonia,” he said. “It’s still completely unclear how long he’ll stay in the hospital because his condition is serious.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov also took to Instagram and urges people to stay home. (via google translate)

“More than 20 of my close relatives have suffered from COVID-19 and also had to stay in intensive care. Some of them are not with us anymore,” Khabib said. “As for my father, there’s been so much support, and people kept asking about my father (Abdulmanap). “My father is still at the hospital. He’s still going through this disease. He also had a heart complication due to COVID-19. Abdulmanap had surgery for his heart last year and also had the second one these days, so he is still in bad condition. That’s all I can say. “I want to thank all the people for your support, wishes and your prayers. I also wish all the best. Be safe and healthy. Thank you very much.”

Many in the combat sports world — including Conor McGregor — have since banded together in wishing him a quick and speedy recovery.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Hopefully, that is the case.