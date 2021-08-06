Conor McGregor Returns Fire At Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Want To Eat Your Children’

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently responded to the things Conor McGregor had been saying about him and his father. However it seems that the former champ champ is not impressed with what he heard from the Dagestani.

When McGregor lost the third fight to Dustin Poirier, Khabib made the remark that good always triumphs over evil. This prompted a response from Conor, saying that COVID-19 was good because it beat the retired lightweight champion’s father, who he said was evil.

Speaking with Mike Tyson, Nurmagomedov took an opportunity to respond to these remarks from his bitter rival. Here he praised father for being so kind hearted and took a small dig at Conor.

“My dad was a different level about this situation. His heart was so clean. You know, only evil can talk about your father, like wife, kids, religion. If you’re a normal human you’re never going to talk about this stuff,” Khabib said.

Conor McGregor Tweets and Deletes At Khabib Nurmagomedov Again

Naturally, Conor McGregor did not take too kindly to these remarks, and did the same thing that he has been doing for several months. He responded with a disparaging tweet, which he then deleted.

Conor posted a remark about Nurmagomedov’s kids and family. He also warned the Dagestani not to talk about him, with a thinly veiled threat.

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time,” McGregor tweeted and deleted.

It is clear that the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will never really be squashed. That said, it is a bit gross to see the Irishman repeatedly resort to making remarks about the Eagle’s family.