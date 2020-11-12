Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is one of the most legendary MMA figures in all of Russia. Now, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov will be immortalized with a mural created by the MMA community in his hometown of Dagestan, Russia after his unfortunate passing.

The Legacy of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Immortalized

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has always been the head coach for Khabib. Basically, Abdulmanap raised him to be the world champion that he’s become today. However, due to visa issues, he was only ever able to corner the lightweight champ in one UFC fight, UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It goes without saying, he was the most influential part of Khabib’s success inside the cage.

Now, he will be immortalized with this beautiful mural in remembrance of his legacy in Derbent City, Dagestan.

This is beautiful, this mural of my tribute for @TeamKhabib and his father is in Derbent city, Dagestan @ufc pic.twitter.com/ylxnbRCwoI — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 11, 2020

“This is beautiful, this mural of my tribute for (Khabib Nurmagomedov) @TeamKhabib and his father is in Derbent city, Dagestan,” wrote Bosslogic, the original digital artist of the image.

The mural depicts Khabib with his UFC lightweight title. Additionally, his arms wrapped around his beloved father, whom he said he would never fight again without him in his corner. The image symbolizes Khabib’s retirement from the sport, his love for his father, and their deep love for one another.

Sending Condolences

The heartbreaking news of Adbulmanap’s death didn’t just hurt the MMA world. It also caused a nationwide cry across the entire country of Russia. People gathered at the home village of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, where he was set to be buried. This was a man who had a profound effect on the lives of many, and he will surely be missed.

Once again, Middle Easy would like to send its deepest condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family during this extremely difficult time. And, to all of the Russian fighters who have sadly lost the Godfather of Dagestan.