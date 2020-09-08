Following the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been the picture of composure. He recently revealed that he will host an annual MMA tournament for his dad, and that the first event will be taking place this week.

The relationship Khabib had with his father is closer than most, as he served as a coach and trainer for the UFC lightweight champion since he was a child. Therefore it was gut wrenching to hear that Abdulmanap had passed away from complications related to COVID-19, after a several month long battle with sickness. In fact, some fans were so concerned about how the champ would take this tragic loss, that people began to speculate that we may never see him in the Octagon again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Have Tournament For Father

News has since developed revealing that Khabib Nurmagomedov will not retire, instead taking on interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He has already revealed that this win would mean a lot in the way of honoring his father’s legacy, but he is not satisfied there. The Dageatani revealed in a recent media appearance that he would be holding an MMA tournament every year, in memory of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Not only that, but the first edition of this event will actually be taking place this Wednesday.

“This tournament will be annual, we have already planned it,” Khabib said. “Only the date will change. So every year at the end of summer or at the beginning of fall we will have this event every year. Other than that, there were no problems with the organization. “The fighters wanted to fight, and promoters also were also interested in making the event. Most likely due to the fact that many events have been canceled because of coronavirus pandemic,” Khabib continued. “So everything came about very well. I hope the tournament will be held at a high level.”

While he did not reveal much in terms of how or where the tournament is taking place, Khabib did reveal a couple of names of fighters that will be competing. Among them is none other than his own brother, Usman Nurmagomedov.

“I can highlight two fights from this event,” Khabib said. “The first one is with my brother Usman. And the second one is the main event. A fight between two champions of their organizations (Fight Nights Global and GFC) – Vladimir Mineev versus Dauren Ermekov. “I think Mineev will be the winner, but you can’t underestimate Ermekov.”

This is certainly an incredible way for Khabib Nurmagomedov to honor his father. As for his own next fight, he will be taking on Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, on October 24th.