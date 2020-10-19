This weekend lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting for the first time since the passing of his father Abdulmanap. To honor this difficult time, BT Sport put together a touching animated video tribute to honor the passing of this man.

In Dagestan there are few people as highly regarded as Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, despite his somewhat controversial nature. Not only did he train Khabib for the majority of his life, but he also had a profound impact on the rest of the youth in the area. That is why it was considered a big loss when it was revealed that Abdulmanap had lost a several week long battle with COVID-19, succumbing to complications involved with the virus.

This weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting for the first time since his father’s passing. Ahead of this UFC 254 bout with Justin Gaethje, the folks over at BT Sport decided to put together a touching tribute video, in memory of Abdulmanap. This animated short sees the father train the son for his fighting career, having him wrestle bears, and going from his early fights to winning and defending the UFC lightweight title.

Obviously this is a beautiful tribute, and something that Khabib has seemed to appreciate. Although it should be noted that there were a lot of controversial parts to Abdulmanap’s life before his passing, which should not be forgotten. That being said, there is no point in focusing on these things at this point in time, but the point still stands that his life had some questionable moments and affiliations.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, this weekend on PPV. It will be interesting to see how he looks when he steps into the Octagon for the first time since his father’s passing.