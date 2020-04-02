Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Two Dates For Rescheduling Tony Ferguson Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Tony Ferguson Later This Year
Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of his UFC 249 fight with Tony Ferguson. However he still wants that fight, just at a later date.
After a travel ban was placed on Russia, Khabib was stuck and unable to compete at UFC 249. There have been several options thrown around, as to what may happen to the card. Some fighters have agreed to fight each other, while others have volunteered to take on Tony in Khabib’s place.
However Khabib Nurmagomedov still wants to fight Tony Ferguson. As he explained in a recent Instagram live session, he is hoping for the bout to be rescheduled for the sixth time. In fact he has two different dates in mind for the fight to potentially happen. (h/t Aaron Bronsteter)
“I hear that the UFC are working on making a show in San Francisco in August,” Nurmagomedov said. “Maybe in August everything is finished… I hear they’re going to make a show in Abu Dhabi in September…”
Obviously Khabib has these dates in mind because they are past Ramadan. Although it is uncertain whether or not Ferguson will want to wait that long to compete. Regardless there is no denying that this is the fight that should happen.
Whether or not the UFC decides to proceed with UFC 249 is still yet to be seen. Nevertheless, whatever happens, you can not help but hope they find a way to put Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson together eventually. It would be worth it, even if it means waiting another five months.
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
Do you think this bout will be rescheduled again?
