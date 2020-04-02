Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Two Dates For Rescheduling Tony Ferguson Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Tony Ferguson Later This Year

Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of his UFC 249 fight with Tony Ferguson. However he still wants that fight, just at a later date.

After a travel ban was placed on Russia, Khabib was stuck and unable to compete at UFC 249. There have been several options thrown around, as to what may happen to the card. Some fighters have agreed to fight each other, while others have volunteered to take on Tony in Khabib’s place.

However Khabib Nurmagomedov still wants to fight Tony Ferguson. As he explained in a recent Instagram live session, he is hoping for the bout to be rescheduled for the sixth time. In fact he has two different dates in mind for the fight to potentially happen. (h/t Aaron Bronsteter)

“I hear that the UFC are working on making a show in San Francisco in August,” Nurmagomedov said. “Maybe in August everything is finished… I hear they’re going to make a show in Abu Dhabi in September…”

Obviously Khabib has these dates in mind because they are past Ramadan. Although it is uncertain whether or not Ferguson will want to wait that long to compete. Regardless there is no denying that this is the fight that should happen.

Whether or not the UFC decides to proceed with UFC 249 is still yet to be seen. Nevertheless, whatever happens, you can not help but hope they find a way to put Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson together eventually. It would be worth it, even if it means waiting another five months.

Do you think this bout will be rescheduled again?