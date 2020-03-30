Dustin Poirier Spoke To The UFC To Volunteer For UFC 249 Backup

Dustin Poirier Volunteered To Fight Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

UFC 249 has seemingly lost half of its main event. Former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier has offered to step up and save the card.

Despite the fact that multiple athletic commissions saying it is a bad idea, the UFC was still intent on putting on an event on April 18th. However that became even more difficult when it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in Russia, due to a travel ban. As a result, his main event fight with Tony Ferguson is all but canceled.

Following this news, several fighters have offered possible solutions to save the card. One more fighter to add his name to the hat is Dustin Poirier. The lightweight contender has not competed since he failed to unify his interim lightweight title against Khabib, at UFC 242. However he spoke out on Twitter volunteering to take the fight. Furthermore, he says that he even reached out to the UFC in an attempt to make the fight.

If Poirier does decide to step up to fight Tony Ferguson, it would surely be an exciting fight. On the other hand, there is concern about potentially wasting the highly coveted Khabib vs Tony bout. On top of that, there are still a ton of questions as to if UFC 249 will be able to take place at all. Not to mention the ethical concerns about even trying to put the event on.

Whether or not Dustin Poirier will fight Tony Ferguson is yet to be decided. The UFC has not given any indication what their plans are moving forward. Regardless, MiddleEasy will keep you updated as things unfold.