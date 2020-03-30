Jorge Masvidal Offers To Fight Kamaru Usman At UFC 249

Usman vs. Masvidal Considered By UFC

Jorge Masvidal has offered to step up and save UFC 249.

UFC 249, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, was still being planned to go ahead April 18 despite the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the Monday news that Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia because of the country’s cross-border ban, the main event is now likely off.

Ferguson has reportedly been offered a fight with Justin Gaethje but it remains to be seen if he’ll accept it or if the latter is ready to compete on short notice.

Meanwhile, Masvidal revealed he was free on April 18 to compete.

April 18 I’m free #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

While some thought he was alluding to potentially fighting Ferguson, it was actually for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman which was previously planned for the summer.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed that the UFC briefly considered booking that fight. However, as things stand, it is unlikely.

“UFC has also briefly considered trying to book Usman v Masvidal for April 18 but that is not looking likely at the moment, sources say.”

UFC has also briefly considered trying to book usman v masvidal for April 18 but that is not looking likely at the moment, sources say. https://t.co/9FNAS32OyB — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 30, 2020

According to Masvidal, it is coming from Usman’s side as he followed his tweet up by adding that this was the second time he had accepted a fight with the welterweight champion.

“Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection“

Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

It should be interesting to see what the UFC plans on doing. Though one questions why there should be an event at all instead of postponing UFC 249.