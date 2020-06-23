Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Wakes Up From Coma

Middle Easy has been paying extremely close attention to the developing story of the progress regarding Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s health. Last, it was reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a medically-induced coma for days after having heart surgery. The surgery was due to Abdulmanap’s experience with flu-like symptoms. Now, reports are saying that Khabib’s father remains in intensive care, but is now awake from his coma.

Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in critical condition due to experiencing heart problems reportedly brought on by COVID-19. Consequently, Khabib declined being tested so that physicians can direct their full attention to his father in a coma.

Khabib Gives Update on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Health

He developed pneumonia and flu symptoms in his native land of Dagestan. His health worsened which led to him experiencing a stroke earlier this month. Now, the latest reports are that Abdulmanap’s condition is still bad. However, he is awake and functioning.

BT Sport was able to catch up with Khbaib after he delivered a message to Russian television networks. During the conversation, Khabib gave a heath update to his father’s current condition.

“His condition is still serious, he’s still in intensive care,” said Khabib. “The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart. “As for the virus, there’s no need to worry, only about the other consequences.” “I visit him, he recognizes me, but there’s no communication because he’s connected to [medical] devices. “Every day they let me in, I spend half an hour [with him], I hold his hand. “When I ask: ‘Father, do you recognize me?’ He gestures and lets me know.”

Optimism For Recovery

Nurmagomedov later revealed that his father is currently under some of the best care and is surrounded by the best doctors in the world. Remaining optimistic, Khabib has no concerns that his father will not be able to return to good health.