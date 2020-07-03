Some heartbreaking news has swept through the MMA community today. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father to UFC champ Khabib, has tragically passed away, following a long battle with COVID-19.

It was a bit of a shock to hear that Abdulmanap had been hospitalized, and tested positive for coronavirus. Things would vary in severity, with Nurmagomedov being in a coma, before waking up and seemingly improving. That being said, it was clear that he was still in critical condition, and far from being out of the woods.

Unfortunately it seems that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has lost his battle with this virus. According to a message from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father passed away at the age of 57. This was confirmed by Russian news outlet RT, who cites the same message from Kadyrov.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Our deepest condolences go out to the Nurmagomedov family during this time pic.twitter.com/JipBMLVgFa — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) July 3, 2020

The Importance Of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Inside MMA

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has, of course, been a lifetime coach for Khabib, essentially raising him to be a champion. Although, due to visa issues, he was only ever able to corner the lightweight champ in one UFC fight, UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless he was still a critical part of Khabib’s success inside the cage.

The respect for Nurmagomedov reaches far beyond Khabib, too. He was an icon in Dagestan, where he served as a mentor for hundreds of children over the years. This region of Russia is extremely impoverished, and the facilities he ran operated as a safe haven and outlet for many people growing up in the area.

Obviously this is heartbreaking news that has affected not just the MMA world, but the people of Russia. People have reportedly already begun to gather at the home village of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, where he is set to be buried. This was a man who had a profound effect on the lives of many, and he will surely be missed.

MiddleEasy would like to send it’s deepest condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family during this extremely difficult time.