UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been going through unspeakably difficult things right now. His coach, Javier Mendez is unsure what this will mean for his fighting future.

Khabib tragically lost his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, due to complications from COVID-19, after several weeks of being hospitalized. This man was not only responsible for leading the champ to his undefeated status, but he also played a gigantic role for the youth in Dagestan. His loss will have profound affects on the nation as a whole, not to mention for his son.

Javier Mendez Is Unsure What The Future Holds For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Obviously there is a ton of other things more important than whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight in his expected bout against Justin Gaethje this September. Nevertheless, that is the question lingering in the minds of fight fans around the world. As far as what Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez, told Luke Thomas, he is unsure what the champ is feeling at this time. Nevertheless he will be supporting Khabib’s decision, no matter what it is.

“I’m not in that poor kid’s head, and all I can say is whatever (Khabib) wants to do, I’m going to be behind him. He needs support from me in any capacity that I can give it. So if he wants to fight I’m with him, if he doesn’t I’m with him. If he wants to retire I’m with him, if he doesn’t I’m with him. To me, I’m going to support whatever decision he needs to make, so long as it’s the right decision for him. If I don’t feel it’s the right decision, I would speak out about it, but for right now it’s hard to speculate.”

🔊 @akajav won't speculate on Khabib Numagomedov's future after the tragic passing of his father, but he'll be there to support him whatever his choice may be #TLTS@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/UBxhePAIKk — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 7, 2020

Javier Mendez concludes by explaining that Khabib Nurmagomedov needs time to grieve, and that no matter what he is carrying on his father’s legacy. As much as our excitement for fights can get the better of us, it is important to remember that Nurmagomedov is still human, and needs to process before he even begins to think about fighting. Words can not express how difficult things must be for him right now.