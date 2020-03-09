Justin Gaethje: If Conor McGregor Gets Title Shot ‘I’ll Punch Dana White In The F—ing Nose’

Justin Gaethje Threatens Dana White If Conor McGregor Gets Title Shot

Dana White has said that Conor McGregor will likely be next for a title shot at lightweight. However, Justin Gaethje will have a bit of a problem, if that comes to fruition.

Gaethje has been working his way up the UFC’s lightweight rankings for a while now. At this point, riding a three fight win streak, he feels like he has done enough to earn that shot. There is just one problem with that idea: Conor McGregor.

Dana White has gone on the record saying that McGregor, not Gaethje, will be next to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. Due to the massive nature of the Irishman’s popularity, the UFC President wants to book this fight. This is met with backlash, due to Conor only having won a single bout since the last time he fought for the title, and it was not even at 155lb.

Justin Gaethje has heard these comments, and is not happy. In fact, he spoke to ESPN to explain exactly what he would do, if White gave the shot to McGregor.

“I’ll get fired. I’ll punch [White] in the f—ing nose. If you’re going to take away an opportunity off my table, then I’m going to f—ing fight you. I don’t know what you want me to do.”

On the other hand, reports have been circulating suggesting that Gaethje could face off against McGregor himself. If this is the case, it would make for a fair number one contender fight. Time will tell if this bout comes together in the end.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will get the next shot at lightweight gold?