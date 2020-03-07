UFC 249 Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked Tony Ferguson’s Belt During Heated Face-Off

Khabib Tony
Khabib Tony - Image Screenshot via @UFC Twitter

Khabib And Tony Exchanged Heated Words During UFC 249 Pre-Fight Press Conference

Earlier this evening, the promotion held a UFC 249 pre-fight press conference to hype up the upcoming Pay-Per-View MMA event, which will go down on April 18th from Brooklyn, New York.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson answer questions from the media and shortly afterward both face-off and had a heated exchange of words with Khabib kicked Ferguson’s belt.

Check the video below:

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Khabib and Tony?

