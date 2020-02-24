Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje Summer Fight Reportedly Frontrunner

McGregor vs. Gaethje In The Summer

It looks like Justin Gaethje’s repeated callouts of Conor McGregor may have worked after all.

Gaethje has been campaigning for a fight with McGregor for the last few months. He was initially hoping to face the Irishman for his comeback fight last month, only for Donald Cerrone to get that opportunity.

Just recently, Gaethje claimed there was no doubt that McGregor was ducking him. Funnily enough, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has since revealed on Monday that a summer fight between the lightweight contenders is the current frontrunner.

Talks are still preliminary and things could easily change, but for now, that seems to be the plan.

“Ariel Helwani says a summer time fight between McGregor vs. Gaethje is the current front runner. Things could change, talks very preliminary at this point.#HelwaniShow“

McGregor has never outright ruled out a fight with Gaethje. Leading up to his win over Cerrone, the former two-weight champion spoke of how he wouldn’t mind facing “The Highlight” next.

“He is on the list,” McGregor said. “He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next. He has it coming to him. … He’s a funny guy. “He’s been taking it very to heart. I know the feeling when you do that. Maybe I’ll get through Donald and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. Maybe that’s what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt.”

It appears Gaethje has now got his wish.