Dana White Says Conor vs Khabib 2 “Makes Sense” Next

Dana White Believes Conor McGregor vs Khabib Rematch Makes the Most Sense

Conor McGregor finally made his UFC return triumphantly. During UFC 246, McGregor flattened and dismantled Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. While the comeback was huge, the celebrations didn’t last long. Maybe it was because everyone had an idea of what was to come next after the fight was over. UFC President Dana White spoke about McGregor’s next moves after the big win. Of course, it involved the possibility of McGregor facing Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time. According to White, Conor vs Khabib 2 makes the most sense.

Dana spoke at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference. During the conversation, the media had a plethora of theories on who Conor should next face. And, the location to host the event. Names like Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib were thrown around. Locations such as the 02 Arena, T-Mobile Arena, and the new Oakland Raiders stadium were mentioned.

Dana on Khabib vs Conor II

For Dana White, one fight makes the most sense. The rematch with Nurmagomedov. If everything went the way Dana wanted it, the rematch between Conor and Khabib would be next. Not just for the legacy of both men, but for the box office appeal and historic numbers it would bring the company.

“After tonight, with how Khabib won the first time and how famous Khabib has become since that first fight, we’re looking at Haggler (vs) Hearns. Ali (vs) Foreman, Ali (vs) Fraser,” said White. “This is a massive fight with global appeal. It’s the fight that you make. (and) It’s the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.”

Making the Fight

White also made it clear that if Khabib were to lose to Tony Ferguson, Conor’s main priority is the belt. So, Conor will receive the winner of those two. Even though Khabib has been vocal in the past that he wouldn’t give Conor another chance unless he builds himself back up.

From Dana’s perspective, he’s been adamant that Nurmagomedov has never turned down a fight. The bad blood between the two men and their camps is too strong to be passed upon. It looks like the UFC will strike when Conor’s business is hot.