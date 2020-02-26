Ali Abdelaziz Squash Rumors Of Justin Gaethje vs. Conor Mcgregor Showdown

Gaethje’s Manager Shoots Down Mcgegor’s Fight Talk: “He Had The Opportunity To Fight Him”

Former UFC champion Conor Mcgregor recently picked his first win since 2016 when he plummed Donald Cerrone in his Octagon return this past January. Who he fights next is always a puzzle, but rumors are Mcgregor is in talks to face Justin Gaethje for summer showdown.

However, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to social media recently and shut down the rumors of a potential bout – stating Mcgregor had his chance, but he missed that opportunity.

This rumor about @Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 25, 2020

Gaethje currently riding on a three-fight win streak and has won each of those fights via first-round knockout. “The Highlight” had his eye for a long time on Mcgregor bout, but Irishman took a detour and instead took Donald Cerrone’s fight. After Mcgregor’s recent win UFC head honcho Dana White stated that Notorious’ could be a front runner to take a shot at a title.

Clearly, that statement didn’t sit well with many lightweight contenders, including Justin Gaethje. UFC could very well make a showdown between two strikers and a winner can take on a winner of Khabib vs Ferguson later this year.

It seems this bout is not in the cards yet. Well, then Dan Hooker can take his chance on Gaethje, whom he called out after a recent win. Unless Gaethje’s team sits out in a hope to take on the winner of UFC 249 main headliner bout.

Share your thoughts who should Justin Gaethje fight next?