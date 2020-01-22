MMA Fighters Roast Stephen A. Smith’s Pad Work

Abhinav Kini
Smith
Image via Twitter

Smith Gets Heat Following UFC 246 Comments

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently created a stir following his comments about Donald Cerrone’s performance at UFC 246 this past weekend.

Smith notably criticized Cerrone for losing in just 40 seconds in the first round to Conor McGregor. He added that Cerrone didn’t show up and that nobody learned anything from McGregor’s performance as a result. In other interviews, he also implied that “Cowboy” gave up.

It’s not the first time that Smith has had controversial takes pertaining to mixed martial arts. And when video surfaced of him doing painfully slow pad work, fighters did not resist the chance to take a jab at him.

Here are just some of the reactions from the MMA world:

Certainly not the best time to have video of your pad work get surfaced online.

