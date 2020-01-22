MMA Fighters Roast Stephen A. Smith’s Pad Work

Smith Gets Heat Following UFC 246 Comments

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently created a stir following his comments about Donald Cerrone’s performance at UFC 246 this past weekend.

Smith notably criticized Cerrone for losing in just 40 seconds in the first round to Conor McGregor. He added that Cerrone didn’t show up and that nobody learned anything from McGregor’s performance as a result. In other interviews, he also implied that “Cowboy” gave up.

It’s not the first time that Smith has had controversial takes pertaining to mixed martial arts. And when video surfaced of him doing painfully slow pad work, fighters did not resist the chance to take a jab at him.

Okay Stephen A Smith we see you 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/L2yT5rv2si — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 21, 2020

Here are just some of the reactions from the MMA world:

When your preparing for cowboy and his son just Incase they come after him 😂..need to see more reporters hit pads 😂 pic.twitter.com/tIEylSKSsD — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2020

Couldn't bust a grape. 🖕 https://t.co/QolFpgJnKE — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 22, 2020

Only thing I see are how trash his hands are https://t.co/MDHRiWlk8Z — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 22, 2020

Hey, @stephenasmith, I'm going to let you finish your mitt session, but please, for everything that is holy at ESPN, please keep your #MMA opinions to yourself, thanks. https://t.co/qNxWYLLKEW — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) January 22, 2020

this might be the fight to make in 2020 👀 https://t.co/WDXDw1Bh04 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 22, 2020

Certainly not the best time to have video of your pad work get surfaced online.