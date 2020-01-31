Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman Being Targeted For July!

Dana White Says UFC Is Looking To Book Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman

It was expected that Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman would be facing off sooner, rather than later. Now, according to Dana White, it seems the UFC is looking for a summer matchup between the two.

Some people began calling for a fight between Masvidal and Usman after the two nearly got into an altercation, while doing media. Although some felt it was largely a show of drama, just to promote a fight, that was exactly what it did. The videos spread like it’s own viral moment, prompting curiosity about when the two would face off.

Despite Masvidal maintaining that he had many options, even something with Nick Diaz, it seems he will be fighting Usman after all. According to a tweet from Mooxie Alexander, Dana White was on Jim Rome’s show, when he confirmed the potential booking.

— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) January 31, 2020

“Dana White told Jim Rome that Masvidal vs. Usman is happening in Las Vegas, probably in July. He also added that if Masvidal wins, they would look at possibly having his first title defense down in Miami. UFC has not had a show at the American Airlines Arena (Miami’s big venue) since 2004.”

If this is true, this means that Usman vs Masvidal would likely be on the PPV for international fight week. The UFC typically likes to stack those events pretty heavily, so it is unclear if this would be the only title fight on the card. Either way, it is a massive opportunity for both men, especially Jorge.

What do you think of the UFC looking at booking Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman?