Kamaru Usman Rips Jorge Masvidal For Being Unable To Knock Out Nate Diaz

Kamaru Usman Rips Jorge Masvidal’s Record

Kamaru Usman may not be officially slated to fight Jorge Masvidal yet. Nevertheless he is completely tearing into the BMF champion, and his skills.

Usman is coming off of the two biggest wins of his MMA career, against two of the best in the division. First he captured the title in a one-sided performance over Tyron Woodley. Then, he finally defended it against longtime contender Colby Covington, to close out 2019. The latter was an exciting, back and forth fight, which saw the two wrestlers stand and trade shots, with a TKO finish in the fifth round.

Now Usman is looking to defend his belt against a new challenger, Jorge Masvidal. Jorge has gone through a career resurgence lately, which had thrust him into the limelight in a way he had not experienced before. Two vicious knockouts put him in the main event of 2019’s biggest PPV event, where he won the BMF belt against Nate Diaz, via doctor’s stoppage.

Now Usman and Masvidal are expected to face off later this year. Although the bout is not official, the welterweight champ is wasting no time talking smack about the challenger. Speaking to press at UFC 247, he tore into Jorge’s resume and skills, being completely dismissive of his power.

This is what Usman told the media:

“I should be worried about Masvidal? He couldn’t knock out Nate Diaz, and I should worry about Masvidal? Come on, man. This guy fought Demian Maia, what happened? He took an L,” Usman continued. “He fought ‘Wonderboy,’ what happened? Took an L. Now it’s crazy to me that he has all this hype, and everyone says he’s this striker, he’s this killer, he’s this, this and that. It doesn’t matter, I’m going to do me, I’m going to put him on his a–. I’m going to beat on him until he wants to quit, and if he stands up, I will knock him out if I need to.”

To be fair, Nate Diaz is not exactly the easiest guy in the world to finish. On the other, Kamaru Usman makes good points, about Jorge Masvidal’s less than stellar record. Either way, it will be interesting to see how these two styles clash, when they finally meet up.