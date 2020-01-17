Proper 12 Who? Jorge Masvidal Releases New Liquor ‘El Recuerdo”

Jorge Masvidal Starts His Own Mezcal Liquor

Jorge Masvidal seems to be following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor. He started his own liquor brand, and he recently unveiled it to the public.

Masvidal is at the height of his MMA career, despite it being a long-winded one. 2019 saw him get two viral knockouts, before ending the year beating Nate Diaz. Moreover, the aforementioned Diaz bout was the biggest event of the year, and resulted in him winning the BMF title.

Now that he has reached peak exposure, Masvidal decided to follow the lead of the sport’s biggest superstar. When Conor McGregor reached a career peak, he chose to start a whiskey company, Proper No. 12. Gamebred chose to follow suit, starting a Mezcal brand, which he called “El Recuerdo.”

Masvidal chose to unveil his new liquor during a press conference for UFC 246. He was there to talk about a potential fight with McGregor, and was apparently told by the bosses to not unveil El Recuerdo there. However, in typical BMF fashion, he chose to do it anyway.

He’s just presented the Mezcal. Thinks he’ll probably be fined for doing so. pic.twitter.com/dfDJDteYYM — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) January 16, 2020

Not only that, but Jorge Masvidal also uploaded a video to his YouTube.

For those of you who are not the most liquor-savy, Mezcal is a Mexican liquor, similar to tequila, made from agave. Masvidal will be putting his own blend on it, as he made it known that he is an owner of the company. Therefore, he likely had a serious amount of input into how it was made, and what it contains.

It will be interesting to see if Jorge Masvidal can have as much success in the alcohol game as Conor McGregor. Who knows, maybe after Budweiser vs Proper 12, we can see Whiskey vs Mezcal. It is something that both men want to see, so it could be possible.