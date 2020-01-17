Dana White Shares UFC 246 PPV Opening Video For McGregor vs. Cerrone

White ‘Had To Share This Early’

UFC president Dana White couldn’t wait.

On Thursday, White shared an early video of the pay-per-view opening for UFC 246 which will be headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone on Saturday night.

You can watch it below:

“HOLY F*CKIN SH*T!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn’t fire u up NOTHING will”

HOLY FUCKIN SHIT!!!!!!!!!! Sorry… yes I had to share this early. If this doesn't fire u up NOTHING will pic.twitter.com/JHms65a6kd — Dana White (@danawhite) January 16, 2020

The opening pay-per-view videos usually set the scene for the action to come and UFC 246’s didn’t disappoint. It showcases McGregor’s journey from dreamer to achiever in the first half of the video, highlighting everything that he has done in his career leading up to the Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017.

In the second half, Cerrone features more prominently as does his record-breaking feats in the UFC. The video concludes by stating that the time has now come for two UFC legends to finally collide.

While some may have complained about the overall strength of Saturday’s main card, there’s no doubt that the headliner will more than make up for it.

And as the days go by, anticipation for UFC 246 will only continue to grow with McGregor making his return to the Octagon for the first time in 15 months.