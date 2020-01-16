Jorge Masvidal: Me vs Conor McGregor Is ‘A Formula For Success’

Jorge Masvidal Still Interested In Fight With Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has been going back and forth with Conor McGregor for a minute. Now he explains that he might be more interested in this, than a fight for the belt.

2019 saw Masvidal reach a career high, finally finding success in a long running career. Following the fastest knockout victory in UFC history over Ben Askren, he was already a bit of a viral sensation. This compounded after he fought Nate Diaz at the biggest event of the year, and won the specialized BMF title belt.

It was around this time that Conor McGregor began really taking notice of Jorge Masvidal. Around the time of UFC 244, the Irishman expressed interest in fighting Gamebred, to get that BMF strap. Things have been going back and forth between the two, with both expressing various levels of interest.

Ahead of his bout this weekend, Conor McGregor was asked if he would rather fight Masvidal, or the 170lb champ Kamaru Usman. Although he was having a bit of trouble narrowing it down, Jorge did not have such a hard time. When he was asked the same question, he admitted that he would take the Usman fight, but would rather have the McGregor fight.

“If me and Conor go in the octagon, what happens?” Masvidal said. “It’s one of the biggest fights in history, just by math (with) what Conor’s been doing and the last couple fights I’ve had. The engagements and pay-per-views broke records with ESPN. Obviously it’s a formula for success.”

It should be noted that this does not mean that Masvidal is not interested in the welterweight title.

“Someone will always have the belt at 170 pounds,” Masvidal explained. “It doesn’t really matter if it’s Kamaru or not. Conor is a bigger fight. If Conor doesn’t do his job or Conor doesn’t want to fight after his fight (with Cerrone), we’re going to take Usman’s head off.”

Do you have an interest in seeing Jorge Masvidal face off against Conor McGregor?