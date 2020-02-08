Jorge Masvidal Enjoying the Spotlight, says Colby Covington is a Coward

Jorge Masvidal Speaks on Colby Covington Beef and Newly Found Stardom

Jorge Masvidal is in Houston for UFC 247 to “watch Jon Jones fight” as well as show love to Mick Maynard’s gym. However, that did not stop “Gamebred” from commenting on his new stardom and Colby Covington beef when speaking with MMAJunkie.

“It just happens to be that where I go, they take out phones and (expletive) and want to record me like there’s something special,” Masvidal said Thursday. “But yeah, the camera’s just follow me nowadays.”

Masvidal’s Future Fight Plans

When asked about his future plans with Kamaru Usman, Masvidal vowed to “take his head off.” Although he was unable to officially confirm the bout’s date or other details, it is clear the next step for Masvidal is for the title against Usman. This has stemmed from their brief confrontation in Miami this past month. When asked about former teammate and friend Colby Covington, Jorge was not impressed with his title fight against Usman.

“I’ve known colby for a while. He’s a glass type.”

Masvidal went into detail on his reaction to Colby getting hurt in his fight against Usman, explaining that “he’s the type of guy in training who would get hurt a lot.” Masvidal also acknowledged Covington has had problems sparring in the past, and that it did not shock him when his jaw was broken in the fifth round. When asked if he was interested in fighting Colby, “Gamebred” seemed confident that it would not happen.

“The guy’s a coward man.”

Jorge Masvidal stated that Covington no longer travels alone, avoids eating at places that Masvidal may be at, and travels with an entourage of security that “Gamebred” referred to as “secret service.” Masvidal went on to call Colby a coward, predicting that he would not win any more fights. And as a prizefighter, he has little to no interest in fighting Colby.

“THE GUY THAT GOT HIS JAW BROKEN BY THE GUY I’M ABOUT TO BAPTIZE? PROBABLY NOT..”