Johnny Walker Potentially Switching to Tri-Star Gym

Johnny Walker Could Be Heading to Tri-Star Gym

A lot goes through the mind of a fighter after they suffer defeat. Especially if the loss is the first of their UFC career. For UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker, his loss could result in a change of camps. Walker lost via KO in the first round to Corey Anderson at UFC 244. Since the loss, Walker has been prominent on social media searching for an opponent. If he finds a bout, his preparation for the matchup could take place at Tri-Star gym.

Reports Release of the Potential Move for Walker

Reports of Walker in talks with Tri-Star came from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto via his Twitter account. In the tweet, he stated that he spoke with Firas Zahabi. By now, everyone in the MMA community knows that Firas is the head coach of Tri-Star and works closely with MMA legend Georges St. Pierre.

Spoke to Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) this morning. He told me he's been talking to Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) about holding his next camp at Tristar in Montreal. Interesting move for the 205er. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 8, 2019

Benefits of Tri-Star

A change of pace could be good for Walker. Especially moving to a proven camp such as Tri-Star. Currently, the team features Georges St. Pierre, Rory McDonald, John Makdessi, and more. The team also features world-class coaching in BJJ, boxing, MMA striking, Muay Thai, and more.

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee made the switch over to Tri-Star after a pair of unfortunate defeats from RDA and Al Iaquinta. Since the move, Lee is 1-0 with a vicious knockout over Gregor Gillespie which occurred at UFC 244 as well. Although it was only one fight since the move for Lee, fans noticed an entirely different approach to his patience and knowledge while striking in close proximity.

Walker admitted that his approach to UFC 244 was all wrong. Perhaps under the guidance of Firas, Walker would remain explosive, yet more calculated in his striking. The outcome is yet to be determined, but there aren’t many fighters one could name that didn’t benefit from Tri-Star gym.