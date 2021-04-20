Joanna Jedrzejczyk: I Have ‘The Ticket For The Next Title Shot’ Against Zhang vs Namajunas Winner

It has been a little over a year since Joanna Jedrzejczyk was seen inside the Octagon. Now she is plotting a return, and has her eyes set on an immediate title shot when she competes again.

As a former strawweight champion, Joanna became one of the most beloved fighters in all of MMA. Even after she dropped the belt to Rose Namajunas, she was never far from the title picture, competing for the belt at both 115lb and 125lb.

In fact the most recent time Jedrzejczyk was seen in the cage, she was in one of the greatest fight of all time, against current champ Weili Zhang. It was an insane battle that left the Polish fighter disfigured with a huge hematoma across her entire forehead.

Excited To Return

Following this brutal fight, Joanna Jedrzejczyk hinted that she could be looking to retire. However she has since made it clear that she is not going anywhere, and is looking for big fights.

Now it seems that she is getting the itch to return. Speaking in a recent interview, she explained that she has been filming a TV show in Poland, but that she is excited to return to training and get back in the Octagon soon.

“I’m living my best life,” Joanna said. “With my personal or business problems, we all have it and I’m very happy. I take everything that’s happening in my life and I give a lot. I give 100 percent every single day in everything I do but I did as much as I can. I’m still an athlete because I really want to do it but I set my priorities. I have different priorities. I don’t want to be part of this crazy rat race because I was there. “I was the champ for a long time. It’s been a while. I lost the title to Rose Namajunas but I know my value. I gave the fight of the year, the fight of the decade and I know I’m still very good. I don’t waste my time. I keep on training all the time. I can’t wait to get back to American Top Team. I’m doing a big TV deal in Poland but can’t wait to get back to the states and start training with my team again.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is The Baddest

Now that Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to make a return, the only question is who it would be against. Apparently she has an idea of who she wants to fight, and it would indeed be the type of big fight that she was calling for.

This weekend, at UFC 261, the straw weight title will be contested between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas. Jedrzejczyk has apparently already called UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard to demand a title bout against the winner of that fight.

“I called Mick [Maynard] a few days ago and I just told him ‘you know what the baddest b*tch on the planet is back’ so book the fight, watch this fight and tell everybody that I’m next,” Joanna said. “I know there are so many people who are like ‘you lost, you have to prove it again.’ I proved it in my last fight, putting on f*cking hell of a show. Giving the closest fight ever. That’s the thing. Fight of the year, no gender, no weights. It’s the ticket for the next title fight. That’s the thing. I just don’t want to fight for nothing anymore. That’s the thing. “If I fight, I fight for big trophies and I don’t have to prove it to anybody,” Joanna added. “I want to get the winner of this fight,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I won’t stop. That’s the thing if I was losing fights by knockout or if I was losing the fights on points and the difference was big but it’s not. I always put on a show and the fights are very close so I want to keep on going.”

It seems hard to imagine that Joanna Jedrzejczyk would be able to score a title shot after being 2-4 since losing the belt, on top of the fact that three of those losses have come to either Zhang or Namajunas. That said, she is a beloved fighter, and it would not be the craziest thing the UFC has ever done.