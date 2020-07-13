Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently went through a super tough fight. Now she recently posted a message to her Instagram, suggesting that may have been her final contest.

There can be little denying the place Joanna has as the best strawweight the UFC has ever had. She reigned as the champion for three years, dominating nearly every opponent she faced. Even after she lost her title she has displayed incredible skills, even being a part of one of the greatest fights of all time, regardless of gender, with Weili Zhang.

Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk Retiring?

It would be hard to overstate how much damage Joanna Jedrzejczyk took in that aforementioned legendary contest. It would appear that this, combined with the losing result, may have had an effect on her desire to continue fighting. A few days ago, she shared a post to her Instagram, on a balcony in Bulgaria. While this means little in and of itself, her hashtags along with the post suggest that she is retiring from MMA.

“same vibes different location☀️🏖💃🏻❣️

📍 #bulgaria

———————

👸🏻 #33andretired #lifeisgood #lifeisbeautiful #hardworkpaysoff #vacation #vacationvibes #vacationvibe #wakacje #byłgaria #joannatraveler #ditaeyewear” Joanna said in her post

Now she does not outright say that she is retiring, but Joanna uses the hashtag “33 and retired” which is certainly suggestive. It would not be surprising if she decided that she had enough, after how her last contest went. On the other hand, it would certainly be disappointing to see her walk away, considering how talented and beloved she is in the sport.

Do you think that Joanna Jedrzejczyk has really decided to retire from mixed martial arts?