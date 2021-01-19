Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants ‘Something Big’ Next, Not Some ‘Rinky-Dink Fight’ Says Coach

Fans would not blame Joanna Jedrzejczyk if she did not compete again after how brutal her last fight was. However her coach, Mike Brown says that she will fight again, but it has to be a fight of importance.

The last time we saw former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the Octagon, it was in the 2020 Fight of the Year against Weili Zhang. The Boogeywoman was looking to recapture her belt at 115lb.

In the end, she would come up short in an ultra close and competitive fight. However the talk after the contest was Joanna’s pure toughness, from fighting through one of the biggest hematomas that you will ever see across her whole forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannajedrzejczyk)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants A Big Fight Next

With the sheer amount of damage that Joanna Jedrzejczyk took in her fight with Weili Zhang, nobody was surprised to see her take the rest of the year off. In fact, you would hear few arguments if she decide to retire after that fight.

However her coach Mike Brown says that this is not the case. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that Jedrzejczyk wants to fight again, but it has to be a fight that makes sense, not one to just stay busy.

“She’s been there, done that, done it all,” Brown said. “(Joanna) was a UFC champion for many years and is maybe tied for most title fights – she’s up there for one of the most decorated female fighters of all time, and it’s gotta be something big to draw her in. “She’s not gonna fight some small rinky-dink fight that doesn’t mean anything. “I think it’s going to take something to excite her, something significant to get her off the couch and get her into the cage. But she’s definitely willing and ready and eager and wanting that, but I don’t think at this point in her career she’s going to fight for peanuts or to prove herself. “She has nothing to prove. She was a world champion for years, and it has to be something to excite her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannajedrzejczyk)

That being said, the endgame is of course to get another crack at the title. Brown realizes how close her last title fight was, so he does not think it will take much for Joanna to get another shot, but she has to fight again first.

“I think (Joanna) has got a good shot at getting another title shot to be honest just because that fight was so close, she’s a draw, she’s charismatic, people want to see her fight, and I think that’s what she wants,” Brown said. “But I think for that to happen, we need things moving. I think she’s not next, I’m not sure who will be next, whether it’s Rose or whoever it is, but that needs to happen. “We need the champion to be fighting, and then I think she’ll get her turn, but I think they want to give some other fights to Weili.”

Who would you like to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk face in her return to the Octagon?