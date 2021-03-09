Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas Set To Headline UFC 261

The highly anticipated strawweight title fight between Chinese champion Zhang Weili and hungry challenger Rose Namajunas will be read in the marquee as it will headline UFC 261, alongside Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade.

Femme Fatale

This will mark the first event since 2015 to have both main events being female title fights. First being UFC 193 featuring Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Valerie LeTourneau.

Zhang is coming off of arguably the greatest fights of all time against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, in which both women earned Fight of the Year honors. Just after the one-year anniversary of UFC 248, the UFC announced that “Magnum” would reload for her second title defense against former queen Rose Namajunas.

Despite Dana White saying Namajunas did not have championship intentions, ‘Thug’ Rose will in fact face the champ in a blockbuster event come April 24th.

Namajunas is also coming off a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance in her rematch against Jessica Andrade at UFC 251. Namajunas would edge out the decision on the scorecards, leaving Fight Island with a black eye and well-put case for a title shot. She looks to be a two-time world champ with a win over the Chinese empress.

Final Destination

The pivotal fight at 115 pounds was originally in talks to take place in Singapore, tapping the Asian market with China’s first UFC champion making the waves. However, the monsoon of COVID-19 kept this from happening. It will most likely be at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas or on the sands of Yas Island.

No official location has been announced for the star-studded event, however no matter where this title fight takes place, it will sure to be fireworks.

Who will leave as the strawweight champion?