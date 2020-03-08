UFC 248 Results: Weili Zhang Defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk In A Classic Fight

Weili Zhang defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision in five round war.

The co-main event has arrived as women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (20-1-0) looks to defend her belt against the former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3-0).

Round 1:

The co-main event is underway at UFC 248! Joanna opens up with a low kick. Zhang responds with a low kick of her own. The two exchange leg kicks again. Joanna lands a good leg kick and strong right hand. Joanna lands again but Zhang lands a counter right. Joanna lands a good leg kick and Zhang counters with a left hook.

Zhang lands a nice right hand.

Big right hand lands for Zhang. Zhang lands a side kick to the body and begins walking Joanna down. Joanna lands a good right over hand. Zhang land a hard straight left and follows it with a big right hook. Zhang lands a good leg kick as Joanna lands a good jab. Zhang lands a strong counter right with under a minute to go. Zhang catches a kick and lands a body kick after. Joanna lands a good one two and Zhang lands a strong counter right. Joanna lands a strike after the bell.

10-9 Jedrzejczyk

Round 2:

Round two begins and Zhang is first to land with a nice counter right. Joanna lands a good right hand over the top. Joanna lands a good low kick. Joanna lands two more good leg kicks as Zhang looks to close the distance. Zhang shoots for a takedown but Jedrzejczyk reverse the clinch. Joanna lands multiple knees to the body and the two separate.

Zhang lands a big counter right

Zhang hurts Joanna with a big right and then lands a big side kick to the body. Joanna looks to clinch up and Zhang throw her to the ground. The two separate and Zhang lands another good straight right. Zhang lands a good right low kick. Big body kick from Zhang as Joanna comes forward. Big front kick from Joanna lands and she charges forward as the round ends.

10-9 Zhang

Round 3:

The third round begins and Joanna lands a nice right hand. Zhang lands a big right and follows it with a good leg kick. Zhang lands a big left that snaps Joanna’s head back. Zhang lands another hard right hand and a body kick. Joanna lands a clean jab down the middle. Joanna lands another good right hand as she switches stances. A good counter right by Zhang is followed by a low kick from Joanna. The two exchange strikes and Joanna lands a good front kick to the body.

Zhang Initiates the clinch and lands the trip

Joanna is able to get back up to her feet after two trips and the fighters separate. Zhang lands a big kick to the body and catches a Joanna front kick. Zhang lands a big shot and is able to push Joanna to the canvas. The two get up and Joanna lands a nice kick to the body. Joanna lands a big left hand and follows it up with a clean jab. Zhang lands a nice shot as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Jedrzejczyk

Round 4:

The championship rounds are off! Zhang lands a good kick to the body. The two both land cleanly in an exchange. Zhang lands a big left as Joanna lands a nice right. Joanna lands another big right as the champ lands a good low kick.

Both land big hooks

The two begin to exchange huge blows in the pocket. Joanna lands a good outside leg kick. Joanna lands a nice one two to the body and head and then barely misses a head kick. Joanna lands another check hook. Zhang lands a big left hook and Joanna counters with a leg kick. Zhang lands a big shot down the middle and Joanna counters with an inside leg kick. Joanna lands a big elbow and the two initiate the clinch against the fence. The champ lands a knee to the body and a big left hook as the two separate. Joanna lands a nice jab and then lands a nice left cross. the two

10-9 Zhang

Round 5:

The final round of the co-main event is underway. Zhang lands a big right hand over the top and Joanna lands a good body kick. Joanna lands a big leg kick and Zhang answers with a right hand. Joanna lands a big right hand but Zhang counters with a big left.

Zhang lands a huge left hook

Joanna looks to have a broken nose with three minutes remaining in the final round. Joanna lands a big left hook and Zhang lands a shot herself. Zhang lands a big left and Joanna goes to the clinch. The two separate with under two minutes to go. Joanna lands a big kick to the body. Zhang catches a kick and lands a left hook. Zhang lands another big left down the middle. Joanna comes forward as Zhang lands another strike. Joanna lands a spinning back fist and Zhang lands a big left hook as the fight comes to the end.

10-9 Zhang

Official Result: Weili Zhang defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Check the highlights below:

Taking aim at the strawweight throne. 👑 🇵🇱 @JoannaMMA is ready for her chance to reclaim the crown! Get the E+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/FkOvUfk8As #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/ZAYovbHvay — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Grab that popcorn. 🍿 Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/h2cnNgBwEh — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

WARRIORS. 👊 Weili and Joanna putting it all on the line for the right to be called champion! 🏆 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/uav5jTjn4B — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Arguably the GREATEST fight in women's mixed martial arts history! 👏 Only ONE can be champion. SCORECARDS BELOW. ⬇️ #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Gjl0SR8aUZ — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

AND STILL. 🏆 🇨🇳 Zhang Weili retains her title in a showdown of EPIC proportions! #ChinaStrong #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/UT1HqDgH9j — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020