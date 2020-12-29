Joanna Jedrzejczyk Says ‘More To Come’ After Winning ‘Fight Of The Year’ Award

Joanna Jedrzejczyk fans can expect to see plenty more from her in the coming years.

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t competed since a razor-thin split decision defeat to Weili Zhang in their women’s strawweight title fight war at UFC 248 in March earlier this year.

Despite a number of brilliant fights since including Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker as well as Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, most observers still had Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk as the best fight of the year.

The Fighters Only awards agreed as the pair were recently awarded the “Fight of the Year” honors. Jedrzejczyk was certainly pleased to receive the accolade as she also revealed that there is much more to come from her inside the Octagon.

“The price of being one of the best🏆 Thank you all for the FIGHT OF THE YEAR FIGHTERS ONLY AWARD.🙏🏼🔥 Much more to come.💥 Haven’t said the last word yet.✊🏼 It’s an honor to share the octagon with such warriors.🙏🏼 Pleasure to put on hell of fights, performances and shows for you guys every time I step into the octagon.😎 Onto the next one.✊🏼✨ Remember to dream big and chase it.🌟”

Jedrzejczyk Not Done Yet

Jedrzejczyk notably took a lot of damage during the Zhang fight with a large hematoma on her forehead completely altering her appearance.

Though it was the subject of multiple memes, the former champion did not take it too well as she was concerned about the damage she took and even hinted at being retired in the summer. She would later clarify that she wasn’t actually retired but that she would prefer to fight with fans in attendance.

With vaccines now being rolled out worldwide in addition to her latest Instagram post, it looks like we may be seeing more Jedrzejczyk fights — with fans possibly in attendance as well.