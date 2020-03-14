How To Watch UFC Brasilia ‘Lee vs. Oliveira’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC Fight Night 170 On ESPN+

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Mar. 14, 2020) with UFC Fight Night 170 MMA event with an empty arena as no spectators are allowed due to coronavirus threat. The event will go down from inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil.

In the main headliner, a former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will tango with Brazilian contender Charles Oliveira. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, a UFC legend Demian Maia will look for his fourth straight win when he meets Gilbert Burns in a 170-pound showdown.

“The Motown Phenom” last knock-out win was against Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 and tonights win will give him his first consecutive win since 2017. Charles currently riding on a six-fight winning streak.

Also in the main card includes a fan favorite a light heavyweight Johnny Walker will square off against Nikita Krylov. A former featherweight standout Renato Moicano will make his lightweight debut against Damir Hadzovic as well Jussier Formiga and Brandon Moreno will face off in a flyweight bout.

Preliminary card bouts begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN, which is followed by main cards start at 6 p.m. ET, both on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Check out blow UFC Brasilia fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT)

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvorak

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

RT b/c it’s FIGHT DAY! 🙌 ➡️ New start time LIVE on @ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 3pmET pic.twitter.com/fUvIKi3epT — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2020