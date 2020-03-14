UFC Brasilia Results: Nikita Krylov dominates Johnny Walker (Highlights)

Nikita Krylov uses takedowns to dominate Johnny Walker for a UD victory.

A light heavyweight matchup is up next as Johnny Walker (17-4-0) goes up against Nikita Krylov (25-7-0)

Round 1:

The first round is underway. Walker lands a front kick and then goes for a flying knee. Krylov looks to clinch up as Walker presses the clinch against the fence. Walker lands a nice short hook in the clinch and Krylov looks for a takedown. Walker lands some shots as Krylov continues to look for a takedown.

Krylov lands the takedown.

Walker begins to try and stand up as Krylov looks to get him back to the ground. Both fighters land small strikes against the fence as Krylov still tries to get Walker on his back. Krylov continues to look to advance as Walker still has his back against the fence. Krylov looks to grab the neck and Walker is up. Walker lands a big strike as the two separate and follows it with a jab. Krylov lands a good shot and wobbles Walker. Walker lands a big spinning back fast as Krylov takes him down again with under a minute to go. Walker continues to defend from the bottom as Krylov looks to land strikes from the top as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Krylov

Round 2:

The second round begins and Krylov lands a good right cross and then takes Walker down. Walker lands a good elbow as he tries to get up. Krylov has Walker sitting down as he continues to look to advance position. Krylov is able to get Walker to his back and lands a short elbow from the top. Krylov looks for a head and arm choke as Walker continues to try and get up.

Big shots from the top from Krylov

Walker is unable to get up as Krylov continues to advance. Krylov looks to take his back as Walker tries to stand up, but Krylov pushes him back to the canvas. Krylov continues to land small strikes to the head and body from the top. Krylov continues to look to advance as Walker is able to reverse position and ends up on top. Walker lands some strikes as Krylov looks for a heel hook. Walker is up and starts landing some good shots from the top. Krylov rolls for a knee bar but is unsuccessful. The second round ends with Walker on top landing small strikes.

10-9 Krylov

Round 3:

The final round is underway. Both men look exhausted and Krylov lands a good front kick. Krylov shoots for a takedown as Walker looks to defend. Krylov is able to complete the takedown but Walker ends up on top. Walker looks to control position and gets into full mount.

Krylov scrambles and gets back on top of Walker

Krylov lands some shots to the body and head from the top as Walker gets back in the full guard. Walker starts landing elbows from the bottom as Krylov continues to control position. Walker lands two more good elbows from the bottom as Krylov postures up. Walker looks for an arm bar but Krylov defends. Walker continues to try and get up with a little over a minute remaining. Krylov lands heavy elbows from the top as he remains in top control. Krylov continues to land strikes as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Krylov

Official Result: Nikita Krylov defeats Johnny Walker via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Check the highlights below: