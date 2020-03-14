UFC Brasilia Results: Amanda Ribas Dominates Randa Markos (Highlights)

Amanda Ribas makes easy work of Randa Markos in a dominate three round win.

A women’s strawweight takes place on the prelims as Amanda Ribas (8-1-0) is set to go up against Randa Markos (10-7-1).

Round 1:

The first round is off and the two flyweights meet in the center. Ribas lands a jab as she circles. Markos threw a combination but was countered by a left hand from Ribas. Ribas lands a leg kick and a strong jab. Markos responds with a leg kick of her own.

Markos slips and Ribas falls into top position.

Ribas begins landing shots from the top including a sharp elbow. Ribas passed guard and is in side control. Ribas steps over into full mount and starts landing big shots from the top. Markos is able to get up as Ribas lands multiple knees to the body in the clinch. Ribas lands a nice left hand and follows it up with two huge spinning back kicks to the body. Ribas continues the pressure and and takes Markos down again into side control. Markos attempts to get up but is stalled by three huge elbows by Ribas. Markos is able to move into half guard as Ribas continues to land short elbows. The first round ends as Ribas lands a knee on the way up.

10-9 Ribas

Round 2:

Second round is underway, and Markos throws a front kick first. Markos lands a good overhand right as she begins to bring the pressure. Ribas misses on a side kick to the body as she continues to stalk. Markos lands a heavy right cross, and follows it with a good one two. Ribas lands a good right cross as well, and chases it with an outside leg kick. Markos lands a good leg kick before Ribas lands another side kick to the body.

Ribas initiates the clinch against the fence.

Ribas starts landing knees to the thigh as well as shoulder strikes from the clinch. Ribas lands a good elbow as the two separate. Ribas throws an overhand right and follows it with a big side kick to the body. The two clinch up again as Ribas lands knees to the legs and small strikes to the body. Markos starts landing some shots to the body and then lands a huge right hand as the two separate. Both fighters lans strikes in the exchange as we head to the final round.

10-9 Ribas

Round 3:

Third round is underway. Ribas lands a superman punch and clinches up briefly. Markos lands a good overhand left that gets Ribas’ attention. Ribas lands a hard right cross as Markos shoots for a takedown. Ribas reverses and almost has an arm bar. Markos is on top looking to advance position. Markos goes for a heel hook but Ribas steps over and ends up in side control. Ribas looks for a kimura almost gets it. Ribas advances position as she looks for a choke, but Markos is able to defend.

Ribas continues landing big shots from the top.

Ribas is having her way with Markos on the ground as she continues to land strike after strike. Under a minute left and Ribas steps over into mount. Ribas is able to continue lands short hammer fists and short elbows from the top as the third round comes to an end.

10-8 Ribas

Official Result: Amanda Ribas defeats Randa Markos via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

