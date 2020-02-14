Henry Cejudo Gunning For Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Quadruple C In The Making’

Henry Cejudo Wants Third UFC Championship Against Alexander Volkanovski

There are a lot of things you can say about Henry Cejudo. The one thing that can not be denied, is that he is certainly one of a kind.

Cejudo is without a doubt a top-tier athlete. Going from winning gold in the Olympics, to dethroning Demetrious Johnson, then moving up in weight to win the Bantamweight strap, and becoming champ-champ is simply incredible. It has hard to overstate his athletic accomplishments.

However, if there can be one criticism made about Cejudo, it is that he often talks a lot of nonsense. Take the fact that he was calling out not one, but two female fighters for example. In fact, he was back to those antics yet again, with a recent Instagram post. The post sees the Olympian calling for his shot at a third UFC title, against Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

“Showing my girl the next belt I’m going to snatch! @alexvolkanovski I’m coming for your belt you over grown midget! Quadruple C in the making! #bendtheknee #beltcollector #golddigger 🥇🥇🥇+🥇”

Considering Henry’s history of calling out people he knows he has no chance of fighting, it is hard to know how much of this is serious, or just trolling. Regardless, it seems nearly impossible that the UFC would go for this fight, especially at this point in time. Considering Cejudo already lost one of his belts to inactivity, and the ever-growing list of Bantamweight contenders, he has his hands full. Not to mention, the fact that Volkanovski has a ton of rightful contenders of his own to face.

The general consensus from the MMA community, is that Henry Cejudo should stop talking about fighting, and actually fight. Preferably against an actual contender, not someone coming off a loss in their divisional debut.