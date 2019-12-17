Jose Aldo Ready For Henry Cejudo Title Fight In Brazil, Wants ‘Triple C’ To Sign The Contract

Jose Aldo Wants To Be Bantamweight Champion Again, Says He’ll Beat Everyone.

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo recently made a bantamweight move, but things didn’t go his way. ‘Scarface’ suffered a very close, competitive fight via split-decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) to Marlon Moraes this past weekend.

But many fight fans felt that Aldo had done enough to win the bout. Even UFC president Dana White said following the event that “Aldo won the fight” in the post-fight media scrum. “I dont what those judges were watching” (watch at 8:40)

The current two-division champion Henry Cejudo wasted no time and took to Twitter to call out Aldo to fight with him in Brazil.

It’s pretty weird if a fighter is coming off a loss and get a title shot, but in that case, even Dana White is interested in this matchup.

Aldo recently spoke to MMAFighitng, saying he also wants to fight Cejudo in Brazil and desires to become a champion again.

“I will beat everyone, I will become the bantamweight champion, If it’s in March or May, it doesn’t matter to me. I just want [Cejudo] to sign the contract so we can fight. I’ll start my diet and do whatever it takes.”

Cejudo is currently healing from shoulder surgery and last fought at UFC 238 in Chicago, where he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the third round to win the vacant Bantamweight crown.

How many of you want to see this bout? Do you think Aldo deserves this title shot?