Petr Yan Wants To Fight Aljamain Sterling For The ‘Real’ 135lb Belt

Petr Yan tired of chasing Henry Cejudo

Top bantamweight contender Petr Yan appears to be tired of chasing current champion Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo. The 26-year-old Russian took to social media to slam Cejudo for chasing money fights and called for a bout between him and Aljamian Sterling for the ‘real’ 135lb belt. Speaking on Twitter, he said.

“If triple clown @HenryCejudo looking for easy “money” fights, he can go ahead and chase his intergender championship belt. While I will fight @funkmasterMMA for real 135 belt #stopthecircus”

Yan is coming off the back of a highlight reel KO win over MMA legend Urijah Faber. ‘No Mercy’ earned a performance of the night bonus at UFC 245, he stopped ‘The California Kid’ inside three rounds. He stretched his win streak to nine, six came inside the UFC octagon.

Sterling also appears to be on the cusp of a title shot. The ‘Funk Master’ has won four straight and holds wins over the likes of Pedro Muhnoz, Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stanmann.

Cejudo has been chasing money fights since becoming dual weight UFC champion at bantamweight and flyweight. ‘Triple C’ has most recently been calling for a fight with Jose Aldo. Despite the former 145lb king losing his debut at 135lbs against Marlon Morares. If he chooses to pursue that avenue the promotion could opt to create an interim belt or even strip Cejudo.

Cejduo, Yan and Sterling make up a stacked bantamweight division, with lots of elite level fighters. Surely current champion ‘Triple C’ should be able to get the pay days he wants by facing his number one contender? Whatever happens 2020 is going to be a great year for the bantamweight division.