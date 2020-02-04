Dana White: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2 Happening ‘Very Soon’

Dana White Confirms Alexander Volkanovski 2

If you have been waiting to find out when Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his belt, that wait is over. Dana White has confirmed that the featherweight champ will be rematching Max Holloway in the near future.

Right after Volkanovski scored a decision win over Holloway, White was talking about wanting to book an immediate rematch. Although there are some exciting new contenders who could face Alex, he felt this made sense. This is understandable considering the extensive winning streak Max had in the division, before running into the Kiwi wrecking machine.

Whether or not White would choose to book this match was not a finality, however. Some big performances by the likes of the Korean Zombie, and others may have swayed the decision. Nevertheless, when speaking with the Schmo and Helen Yee, the UFC President confirmed that Alexander Volkanovski would still be fighting Max Holloway next. As for when the fight will happen, Dana said it may be sooner than you think.

“Very soon,” White said. “We’re actually working on that right now.”

Dana White says they’re working on Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway [rematch] right now. Check out the full episode on @TheSchmozone podcast releasing on Tuesday. @TheSchmo312 @alexvolkanovski @BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/I8X6MT8Uvq — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 2, 2020

If White is to be believed, this fight could be coming sometime in the spring. Not everyone feels this is a good idea for Max though, saying he was beaten soundly enough the first time, that he needs time to adjust his game plan. Either way, their first fight was a good one, and it will be interesting to see how the rematch will go.

Do you think Alex Volkanovski will continue looking incredible in this rematch? Or will Max Holloway be able to recapture his belt?