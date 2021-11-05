Glover Teixeira Is ‘Glad’ Jan Blachowicz Forgot His Polish Power In The Hotel

Glover Teixeira was able dethrone Jan Blachowicz and win the light heavyweight title at UFC 267. He says that he is happy to have not come across Jan’s legendary Polish Power.

Teixeira was able to be victorious in his second chance at a world title, becoming the oldest fighter in UFC history to first win a title by submitting Blachowicz in the first round. It was a fantastic performance, that saw Glover Rock Jan on the feet, before getting the rear naked choke.

After his disappointing performance, Jan confessed that he forgot his iconic legendary Polish power in the hotel room that evening, before heading out for his fight. While speaking with The Schmo, Glover said that if this was the case, he is happy to hear it.

“Hey man, if he did, I’m glad he did it. I was walking into his punches, rolling with the punches good. He’s still got power in his punch, he still throw hard, but I was able to avoid by rolling with the punches and avoiding his power. So I’m pretty happy about that,” Teixeira said.

Glover Teixeira Down To Fight Anyone

Serving as the backup fighter for Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira, was red hot contender Jiri Prochazka. So naturally, it is expected that he will be fighting for the title next, although some have called for him to face another top contender first.

Glover says that he does not care who he has to fight night. He says that as the champion, his job is to fight whoever the UFC decides is the top contender.

“I work for the company. Whatever they decide is the next guy, that’s not my job. My job is to defend the belt, and whoever comes in my way, I’m going to do my best,” Teixeira said.

It will be interesting to see who Glover Teixeira defends his title against. Whoever it is though, you can be sure that he will be prepared.