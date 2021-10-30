Glover Teixiera Taps Jan Blachowicz, Becomes Light Heavyweight Champion At 42 – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira is taking place now (Saturday, October 30, 2021) at UFC 269 in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Teixeira shoots early and is able to get Blachowicz down. Blachowicz has the full guard but there’s not a lot of action since as Teixeira remains on top. Teixeira lands a big elbow. Blachowicz doesn’t seem to have any idea what to do. Not a lot of action but a big round for Teixeira who clearly wins it.

Round 2

A lot more striking in this round. Teixeira looks for the single leg but Blachowicz defends this time. Blachowicz connects with a combination. Teixeira blitzes in and goes for the takedown. They clinch before returning to striking. Blachowicz defends another takedown attempt. Teixeira catches and hurts Blachowicz with a left hook! Blachowicz recovers quickly and lands some straights. He pulls guard for a submission but Teixeira is not in any trouble. He takes Blachowicz’s back and flattens him out before sinking in the rear naked choke! We have a new light heavyweight champion!

Official Result: Glover Teixeira defeats Jan Blachowicz via submission (R2, 3:02).

Check out the highlights below: