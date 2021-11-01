(WATCH) Chuck Liddell Goes Bananas Seeing Old Friend Glover Teixeira Win The Title

When Glover Teixeira first entered the UFC, he was notorious for being the sparring partner of Chuck Liddell. Nearly ten years later, Glover is now the champ, and the Iceman could not be happier.

Some newer fans of the sport may not realize, that before he was known for being able to put people to sleep with his standup or ground game, Teixeira was one of the main training partners that Liddell had. This immediately earned him respect from the start of his career in the promotion, before his fighting skills were even recognized.

Given this long-term relationship, it was only natural to hear that Chuck was excited to see his old friend do the impossible and win the light heavyweight title at UFC 267, by submitting Jan Blachowicz in the first round. What was even better though, was that Chuck’s unbridled excitement was captured on camera, where it was then uploaded to social media for the world to see.

.@ChuckLiddell's live reaction to @GloverTeixeira's title win is everything. The pair spent years as primary training partners. Now they've both touched light heavyweight gold. ❤️ #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/5UeZVVrr6Z — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 31, 2021

The History of Chuck Liddell and Glover Teixeira

Early in his combat sports career, Glover Teixeira met coach John Hackleman, who is known for training Chuck Liddell. Showing interest in the Brazilian, Hackleman brought him out to train with the light heavyweight champion, with the two quickly forming a serious bond.

Even with Glover not being able to compete in the UFC due to issues with his visa, Chuck sung the praises of his sparring partner. Upon his signing into the UFC, fans looked to Glover as being a future champion because of his association with Chuck, but few saw it happening after he dropped a decision to Jon Jones in 2014.

Nevertheless, Glover Teixeira was able to become the second oldest champion in UFC history, and the oldest person to win their first title. It is safe to say that Chuck Liddell could not be happier for him.