Jan Blachowicz Has No Retirement Plans After Loss At UFC 267: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”

Jan Blachowicz may be down, but he’s not out.

The Loss

Blachowicz’s ‘Legendary Polish Power’ was nowhere to be found in the main event of UFC 267. Glover Teixeira wasn’t affected by the champ’s striking which gave problems to the likes of Israel Adesanya and which left many more unconscious.

The Brazilian’s ground game and even his own powerful combinations on the feet would end up being a nightmare for Blachowicz. It would only take Teixeira two rounds to tap out Blachowicz by rear-naked choke, becoming the oldest fighter to win a UFC belt for the first time.

Not The End

Blachowicz was left devastated after the result, shedding tears on the floor of the Octagon. Still sad with the outcome, the former champ knows he can’t let this shape him or his career for the worse.

“Everything was wrong with me,” Blachowicz said in his post-fight interview. “I think I left the legendary Polish power at hotel room. That’s what happened. But this is not end of story. This book is not closed. I’m not a quitter. I’m not going anywhere.”

More Time To Reflect

Before drinking a bottle of Polish beer back in his hotel room, Blachowicz would reflect more on the loss at the post-fight press conference.

“I think my performance tonight was horrible. I wasn’t champion today. He was. He is… “For sure something was bad. It wasn’t me (in there). I don’t want to explain myself. He beat me. Everybody see. It is what it is.”

Jan Blachowicz will need to find himself (and his legendary Polish power) once again if he wants win his UFC title back.