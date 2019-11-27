Tyson Fury “Would Flatten” Brock Lesnar in 30 Seconds in MMA or WWE

Tyson Fury Claims That He Would Easily Beat Brock Lesnar in a Fight

Tyson Fury’s calculated moves have been all over the place. Lately, Fury has been interested in a host of different matchups as his next potential fight. First, it was a rematch against heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Next, it was an MMA fight versus either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic. Now, Fury has called the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. And, Fury doesn’t care if the bout takes place in the WWE or if it involves “real” fists.

Fury has made it clear in the past that his number one priority is the rematch versus Wilder. However, it hasn’t stopped him from calling out virtually anybody his size with two fists and a fighter’s license. Fury recently spoke on a podcast where he spoke about a matchup between Brock Lesnar. As expected, Tyson believes he could defeat all sanctioned competition.

Fury Speaks about Brock Lesnar

During the interview, he spoke about how he wants to pursue an MMA career after his boxing contract runs out. So, whether its MMA or WWE, Fury wants to get his hands on Brock Lesnar.

“I watched a few of his fights. (He is) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds,” said Fury.

Fury on Training in MMA

The conversation didn’t stay on Lesnar long as the guys quickly went into Fury’s athletic background. Whether it’s boxing, MMA, or WWE, Fury believes in his combat sports abilities.

“Nobody can tell me ‘it’s too dangerous’ or ‘you’re going to get your arm broke’ or whatever. When I set my mind on doing it (competing in MMA), then I do it,” finished Fury.

Fury has been shown training with the likes of Darren Till and had offers to train with Conor McGregor and former heavyweight champion Frank Mir. While many don’t take Fury’s MMA endeavors seriously, he appears to be putting in all of the work to make a serious run in the sport after boxing.

If Fury were to face Lesnar in an MMA matchup, who would fans favor to win the matchup? Let us know in the comment section.